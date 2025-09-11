11 September 2025
Qarabag U-19 signs two Nigerian players ahead of UEFA Youth League

Football
News
11 September 2025 17:00
Qarabag U-19 signs two Nigerian players ahead of UEFA Youth League

“Qarabag” club’s U-19 team has added two Nigerian players to its squad for the UEFA Youth League matches.

The information was provided to Report news agency by Nail Karimov, manager of the Agdam club’s Football Academy, Idman.biz reports.

He said the players were transferred from the Nigerian “Beyond Limit” academy: “We have a relationship with that club. We reached out, and they directed the players to us. They are winger Muyideen Olude and forward Toheeb Abiodun. Both will miss the first match due to visa issues.”

“Qarabag” U-19 will face Portuguese side Benfica away in the first round of the UEFA Youth League. The match is scheduled for September 16 at 14:00 Baku time.

