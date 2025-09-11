Ilgar Nadiri: "I could have stayed at Kapaz, but I didn’t see the need"

Ilgar Nadiri, former Operations Director of “Kapaz,” has resigned from his position at his own request.

Nadiri himself informed Report news agency about his departure from the Ganja-based club, Idman.biz reports.

Speaking about leaving “Kapaz,” he said: “There was no specific reason for my departure. It was entirely a personal decision. Perhaps the increase in my personal commitments influenced it. A new chairman has been appointed at ‘Kapaz.’ We handed over the club’s affairs to the new management so they can handle them. I could have stayed, but I didn’t see the need.”

Nadiri also mentioned that he plans to continue working in football in the near future: “I’ve just left my position and want to rest a bit. I will likely return to football-related work soon. Hopefully, time will tell.”

Ilgar Nadiri had been working at “Kapaz” since 2019. He initially served as Executive Director, and from 2022 he acted as Chairman of the Board. Most recently, he was appointed Operations Director but resigned shortly after.

