11 September 2025
EN

Ilgar Nadiri: "I could have stayed at Kapaz, but I didn’t see the need"

Football
News
11 September 2025 16:54
11
Ilgar Nadiri: "I could have stayed at Kapaz, but I didn’t see the need"

Ilgar Nadiri, former Operations Director of “Kapaz,” has resigned from his position at his own request.

Nadiri himself informed Report news agency about his departure from the Ganja-based club, Idman.biz reports.

Speaking about leaving “Kapaz,” he said: “There was no specific reason for my departure. It was entirely a personal decision. Perhaps the increase in my personal commitments influenced it. A new chairman has been appointed at ‘Kapaz.’ We handed over the club’s affairs to the new management so they can handle them. I could have stayed, but I didn’t see the need.”

Nadiri also mentioned that he plans to continue working in football in the near future: “I’ve just left my position and want to rest a bit. I will likely return to football-related work soon. Hopefully, time will tell.”

Ilgar Nadiri had been working at “Kapaz” since 2019. He initially served as Executive Director, and from 2022 he acted as Chairman of the Board. Most recently, he was appointed Operations Director but resigned shortly after.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan U-21 captain Aykhan Suleymanly out with serious knee injury
18:02
Football

Azerbaijan U-21 captain Aykhan Suleymanly out with serious knee injury

The Sumgayit defender will undergo surgery and is set to miss an extended period following a torn ACL during Euro 2027 qualifying match against Bulgaria
ASTA Mingachevir strengthens squad with new signings - PHOTO
17:50
Football

ASTA Mingachevir strengthens squad with new signings - PHOTO

Local talents and Ghanaian Jonah Attuquaye join the team ahead of First League opener against Sabail
Azerbaijan wins narrow victory over Belgium in Beach Soccer European Championship
17:48
Beach football

Azerbaijan wins narrow victory over Belgium in Beach Soccer European Championship

Sabir Allahguliyev stars as national team kicks off final stage with 5-4 triumph in Italy
WATCH: Diogo Balau wins “Goal of the Month” for August in 2025/26 season
17:35
Football

WATCH: Diogo Balau wins “Goal of the Month” for August in 2025/26 season

Shamakhi forward’s precise strike earns top honor, selected by an 11-member jury panel
WATCH: Azerbaijani footballer Vugar Baybalayev marries woman named Gunel
17:07
Football

WATCH: Azerbaijani footballer Vugar Baybalayev marries woman named Gunel

Singer Nuran surprises bride at wedding ceremony in Sumgayit
Qarabag U-19 signs two Nigerian players ahead of UEFA Youth League
17:00
Football

Qarabag U-19 signs two Nigerian players ahead of UEFA Youth League

Winger Muyideen Olude and forward Toheeb Abiodun join squad, will miss first match due to visa issues

Most read

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach
9 September 11:16
Football

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude
10 September 10:04
Football

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude

Argentina tops the group, Brazil scrapes 5th, while Bolivia earns a play-off chance in dramatic final round results
Nine matches set across five groups in 2026 World Cup qualifiers
9 September 10:32
Football

Nine matches set across five groups in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Azerbaijan to host Ukraine as key fixtures include France vs. Iceland and Hungary vs. Portugal
Neymar to sit out matches on artificial turf
9 September 09:48
Football

Neymar to sit out matches on artificial turf

Santos forward faces injury risks on synthetic surfaces, star has scored 6 goals in 22 games this season