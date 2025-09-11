12 September 2025
EN

Azerbaijan U-21 captain Aykhan Suleymanly out with serious knee injury

Football
News
11 September 2025 18:02
64
Azerbaijan U-21 captain Aykhan Suleymanly out with serious knee injury

A major setback has hit the Azerbaijan U-21 national team.

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that captain Aykhan Suleymanly is out due to injury.

The “Sumgayit” defender got injured during the second leg of the Euro 2027 qualifiers in Baku against Bulgaria, which ended 1-1.

The 21-year-old suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in the final minutes of the first half. Aykhan’s injury is serious, and the young left-back will undergo surgery. He will be sidelined for an extended period.

Aykhan Suleymanly joined “Sumgayit” from “Zira” in the summer of 2023 and has appeared in three Premier League matches for the team this season.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

ASTA Mingachevir strengthens squad with new signings - PHOTO
11 September 17:50
Football

ASTA Mingachevir strengthens squad with new signings - PHOTO

Local talents and Ghanaian Jonah Attuquaye join the team ahead of First League opener against Sabail
Azerbaijan wins narrow victory over Belgium in Beach Soccer European Championship
11 September 17:48
Beach football

Azerbaijan wins narrow victory over Belgium in Beach Soccer European Championship

Sabir Allahguliyev stars as national team kicks off final stage with 5-4 triumph in Italy
WATCH: Diogo Balau wins “Goal of the Month” for August in 2025/26 season
11 September 17:35
Football

WATCH: Diogo Balau wins “Goal of the Month” for August in 2025/26 season

Shamakhi forward’s precise strike earns top honor, selected by an 11-member jury panel
WATCH: Azerbaijani footballer Vugar Baybalayev marries woman named Gunel
11 September 17:07
Football

WATCH: Azerbaijani footballer Vugar Baybalayev marries woman named Gunel

Singer Nuran surprises bride at wedding ceremony in Sumgayit
Qarabag U-19 signs two Nigerian players ahead of UEFA Youth League
11 September 17:00
Football

Qarabag U-19 signs two Nigerian players ahead of UEFA Youth League

Winger Muyideen Olude and forward Toheeb Abiodun join squad, will miss first match due to visa issues
Ilgar Nadiri: "I could have stayed at Kapaz, but I didn’t see the need"
11 September 16:54
Football

Ilgar Nadiri: "I could have stayed at Kapaz, but I didn’t see the need"

Former Operations Director of Kapaz gave a statement

Most read

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach
9 September 11:16
Football

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude
10 September 10:04
Football

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude

Argentina tops the group, Brazil scrapes 5th, while Bolivia earns a play-off chance in dramatic final round results
Nine matches set across five groups in 2026 World Cup qualifiers
9 September 10:32
Football

Nine matches set across five groups in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Azerbaijan to host Ukraine as key fixtures include France vs. Iceland and Hungary vs. Portugal
Neymar to sit out matches on artificial turf
9 September 09:48
Football

Neymar to sit out matches on artificial turf

Santos forward faces injury risks on synthetic surfaces, star has scored 6 goals in 22 games this season