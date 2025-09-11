Azerbaijan U-21 captain Aykhan Suleymanly out with serious knee injury

A major setback has hit the Azerbaijan U-21 national team.

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that captain Aykhan Suleymanly is out due to injury.

The “Sumgayit” defender got injured during the second leg of the Euro 2027 qualifiers in Baku against Bulgaria, which ended 1-1.

The 21-year-old suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in the final minutes of the first half. Aykhan’s injury is serious, and the young left-back will undergo surgery. He will be sidelined for an extended period.

Aykhan Suleymanly joined “Sumgayit” from “Zira” in the summer of 2023 and has appeared in three Premier League matches for the team this season.

Idman.biz