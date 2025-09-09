Neymar to sit out matches on artificial turf

Brazilian club “Santos” forward Neymar will not take part in matches played on artificial turf.

Idman.biz, citing Jornal A Tribuna, reports that the star footballer faces serious risks of injury if he falls on synthetic grass.

It was reported that artificial surfaces cause severe pain in his knees and joints, which could lead to serious injuries.

Neymar joined “Santos” in January of this year, with his contract running until the end of 2025. So far, the Brazilian forward has played 22 matches across all competitions, scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists.

Idman.biz