11 September 2025
EN

Leo Rivas’ 13th-inning homer lifts Mariners over Cardinals 4-2

Other
News
11 September 2025 11:51
33
Leo Rivas’ 13th-inning homer lifts Mariners over Cardinals 4-2

Leo Rivas hit a two-run homer leading off the bottom of the 13th as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Wednesday, keeping pace in the American League playoff race.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that Rivas, who entered as a pinch runner in the 11th, lined the first pitch from Ryan Fernandez just inside the right field foul pole, also scoring Josh Naylor. Emerson Hancock (4-5) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win.

The Mariners (78-68) won their fifth straight, remaining one game behind the AL West-leading Houston Astros and 1.5 games ahead of the Texas Rangers for the third wild card. Ivan Herrera hit a solo homer for the Cardinals (72-75), who lost their third straight.

Both teams scored in the 11th. Thomas Saggese gave the Cardinals a brief lead with a single, while Seattle’s Jorge Polanco tied it with a run-scoring double. Cardinals reliever Riley O’Brien escaped bases-loaded jams in the 10th and 11th to extend the game. Mariners starter Logan Gilbert lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits, while Cardinals starter Michael McGreevy went six innings, giving up one run on five hits.

The win strengthens Seattle’s playoff positioning and continues their late-season momentum.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Shivam Dube shines as India crushes UAE in Asia Cup
12:06
Other

Shivam Dube shines as India crushes UAE in Asia Cup

All-rounder credits bowling coach Morne Morkel for tactical tweaks that led to career-best figures
Christian Watson signs one-year extension with Packers
10 September 14:44
Other

Christian Watson signs one-year extension with Packers

Receiver to stay in Green Bay despite ACL recovery
Afghanistan coach Trott calls for improvement after Asia Cup win over Hong Kong
10 September 12:12
Other

Afghanistan coach Trott calls for improvement after Asia Cup win over Hong Kong

Despite victory, batting woes highlight need for greater consistency
Dodgers cruise past Angels behind Betts and Hernandez
10 September 11:55
Other

Dodgers cruise past Angels behind Betts and Hernandez

Mookie Betts and Mike Hernandez shine as Dodgers take commanding 8-1 lead
Olympic javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi aims to defend world title despite injury
9 September 13:59
Other

Olympic javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi aims to defend world title despite injury

Japanese star seeks gold at Tokyo championships after overcoming elbow setback
Orkhan Rzayev wins first-ever Azerbaijani snooker championship - PHOTO
9 September 10:47
Other

Orkhan Rzayev wins first-ever Azerbaijani snooker championship - PHOTO

Fakhraddin Hasanov takes silver, Turaj Namazov and Azer Rzayev share bronze

Most read

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach
9 September 11:16
Football

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude
10 September 10:04
Football

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude

Argentina tops the group, Brazil scrapes 5th, while Bolivia earns a play-off chance in dramatic final round results
Nine matches set across five groups in 2026 World Cup qualifiers
9 September 10:32
Football

Nine matches set across five groups in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Azerbaijan to host Ukraine as key fixtures include France vs. Iceland and Hungary vs. Portugal
Neymar to sit out matches on artificial turf
9 September 09:48
Football

Neymar to sit out matches on artificial turf

Santos forward faces injury risks on synthetic surfaces, star has scored 6 goals in 22 games this season