Extra security was in place Thursday at Yankee Stadium as Donald Trump attended the game between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers on 9/11.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that before the matchup, Trump visited the Yankees’ clubhouse, speaking with players and staff. “You're going to win, you're going to go all the way,” the New York native told the team.

The president then moved to a suite, where he saluted during the national anthem. Glass was added to the suite’s front, and police and Secret Service provided heavy security following the recent killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah.

The Yankees held their annual 9/11 remembrance, honoring those lost, first responders, and those who died from Ground Zero-related illnesses. Pitchers Carlos Rodon, Gerrit Cole, and manager Aaron Boone laid a wreath at Monument Park. Boone described the moment as “really meaningful,” highlighting the tributes to the Twin Towers, Pentagon, police, and firefighters. Uniformed personnel wore hats honoring New York police and fire departments, ensuring a solemn and reflective commemoration.

