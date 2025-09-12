Azerbaijan tops medal table at 3rd Turkic States Universiade - PHOTO

At the 3rd Turkic States Universiade held in Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan ranked first overall among participating countries.

The competition featured athletes from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkiye, with nearly 500 participants competing across six sports: freestyle wrestling, Greco-Roman wrestling, judo, chess, table tennis, volleyball, and futsal, Idman.biz reports.

Representing Azerbaijan in five sports, the national team secured 9 gold, 7 silver, and 5 bronze medals in individual events. In team results, Azerbaijan placed first in Greco-Roman wrestling, second in freestyle wrestling, table tennis, and futsal, and third in judo and chess.

Based on the overall medal tally and team performance, Azerbaijan claimed first place and emerged as the Universiade champion.

