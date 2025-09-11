11 September 2025
EN

Traffic restrictions announced in Baku for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 - VIDEO

Formula 1
News
11 September 2025 09:33
55
Traffic restrictions announced in Baku for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 - VIDEO

Starting from 01:00 a.m. on September 12, traffic will be restricted on the section of Pushkin Street between its intersections with Uzeyir Hajibeyov Street and Neftchilar Avenue, due to logistical operations for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, scheduled for September 19–21.

The restriction will remain in effect until the end of the event, Idman.biz reports.

Based on the Traffic Management Plan, the streets crossed by the Baku City Circuit and the areas covered by the track will be closed to traffic from 01:00 a.m. on September 15 until 08:00 a.m. on September 23.

Entry and exit in restricted zones will only be possible with a “Residential Access Permit.”

Based on the experience of the past two years, some main roads will remain open to the public during the race period for the convenience of residents and drivers.

On September 15–16–17, the following entry and exit points of the race zone will be open for uninterrupted transit traffic (no stopping or parking) from 07:00 to 09:00 in the morning and 18:00 to 20:00 in the evening.

On September 18, these roads will be open from 07:00 to 09:00 in the morning and from 20:00 to 22:00 in the evening.

Entry points:

From Salyan Highway towards Neftchilar Avenue and Azneft Square.

From M. Lermontov Street towards 50 Years of the UN Street and Istiglaliyyat Street.

From S. Vurgun Street towards U. Hajibeyli Street and Bulbul Avenue.

From Bulbul Avenue towards Khagani Street and Neftchilar Avenue.

From the intersection of Nizami and Pushkin Streets towards Khagani Street.

Exit points:

From Neftchilar Avenue towards Baku Sea Port and Crescent Mall.

From Istiglaliyyat Street towards Azerbaijan Avenue.

From Neftchilar Avenue towards Azneft Square and Deniz Mall.

The Baku City Circuit (BCC) reminds drivers that these roads can only be used as transit corridors. Except for emergencies, parking, passenger pick-up and drop-off will be strictly prohibited when the transit corridors are open. In addition, heavy trucks and public transport will not be allowed to operate on these roads.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Baku streets to remain open during 2025 Formula 1 race week
13:35
Formula 1

Baku streets to remain open during 2025 Formula 1 race week

Transit corridors will operate during morning and evening hours to ensure city residents’ convenience alongside the Grand Prix events
Renault confirms long-term commitment to Formula 1 with Alpine
10 September 12:52
Formula 1

Renault confirms long-term commitment to Formula 1 with Alpine

CEO Francois Provost emphasizes stability and performance as the team transitions to Mercedes power units
Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025
10 September 10:18
Formula 1

Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Record spectator capacity, new grandstands, and world-class shows promise the most spectacular race weekend yet
Arzu Huseynova: "Most Formula 1 spectators come from European countries" – INTERVIEW
6 September 18:10
Formula 1

Arzu Huseynova: "Most Formula 1 spectators come from European countries" – INTERVIEW

National press officer of Baku City Circuit gave a statement
Pierre Gasly extends Alpine contract until end of 2028
6 September 13:56
Formula 1

Pierre Gasly extends Alpine contract until end of 2028

French driver commits long-term to F1 team ahead of new era in 2026
Piastri extends lead after Dutch GP, Hadjar impresses on first podium
2 September 13:12
Formula 1

Piastri extends lead after Dutch GP, Hadjar impresses on first podium

F1 championship tightens as Ferrari struggles and rising stars shine

Most read

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach
9 September 11:16
Football

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude
10 September 10:04
Football

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude

Argentina tops the group, Brazil scrapes 5th, while Bolivia earns a play-off chance in dramatic final round results
Nine matches set across five groups in 2026 World Cup qualifiers
9 September 10:32
Football

Nine matches set across five groups in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Azerbaijan to host Ukraine as key fixtures include France vs. Iceland and Hungary vs. Portugal
Neymar to sit out matches on artificial turf
9 September 09:48
Football

Neymar to sit out matches on artificial turf

Santos forward faces injury risks on synthetic surfaces, star has scored 6 goals in 22 games this season