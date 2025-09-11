Traffic restrictions announced in Baku for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 - VIDEO

Starting from 01:00 a.m. on September 12, traffic will be restricted on the section of Pushkin Street between its intersections with Uzeyir Hajibeyov Street and Neftchilar Avenue, due to logistical operations for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, scheduled for September 19–21.

The restriction will remain in effect until the end of the event, Idman.biz reports.

Based on the Traffic Management Plan, the streets crossed by the Baku City Circuit and the areas covered by the track will be closed to traffic from 01:00 a.m. on September 15 until 08:00 a.m. on September 23.

Entry and exit in restricted zones will only be possible with a “Residential Access Permit.”

Based on the experience of the past two years, some main roads will remain open to the public during the race period for the convenience of residents and drivers.

On September 15–16–17, the following entry and exit points of the race zone will be open for uninterrupted transit traffic (no stopping or parking) from 07:00 to 09:00 in the morning and 18:00 to 20:00 in the evening.

On September 18, these roads will be open from 07:00 to 09:00 in the morning and from 20:00 to 22:00 in the evening.

Entry points:

From Salyan Highway towards Neftchilar Avenue and Azneft Square.

From M. Lermontov Street towards 50 Years of the UN Street and Istiglaliyyat Street.

From S. Vurgun Street towards U. Hajibeyli Street and Bulbul Avenue.

From Bulbul Avenue towards Khagani Street and Neftchilar Avenue.

From the intersection of Nizami and Pushkin Streets towards Khagani Street.

Exit points:

From Neftchilar Avenue towards Baku Sea Port and Crescent Mall.

From Istiglaliyyat Street towards Azerbaijan Avenue.

From Neftchilar Avenue towards Azneft Square and Deniz Mall.

The Baku City Circuit (BCC) reminds drivers that these roads can only be used as transit corridors. Except for emergencies, parking, passenger pick-up and drop-off will be strictly prohibited when the transit corridors are open. In addition, heavy trucks and public transport will not be allowed to operate on these roads.

