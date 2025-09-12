12 September 2025
EN

Farid Gayibov meets Israeli ambassador - PHOTO

Other
News
12 September 2025 15:32
25
Farid Gayibov meets Israeli ambassador - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received Ronen Krausz, Israel’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

The minister welcomed the ambassador, congratulated him on beginning his diplomatic mission in the country, and wished him success, Idman.biz reports.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel in the fields of youth and sports were discussed, along with the expansion of bilateral relations and the implementation of joint projects.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan tops medal table at 3rd Turkic States Universiade - PHOTO
16:26
Other

Azerbaijan tops medal table at 3rd Turkic States Universiade - PHOTO

National team excels in multiple sports, securing overall first place in Kyrgyzstan
Trump attends Yankees game amid extra security on 9/11
14:28
Other

Trump attends Yankees game amid extra security on 9/11

Yankees honor victims and first responders during commemorative ceremony
Washington Commanders fear season-ending Achilles injury for Austin Ekeler
10:03
Other

Washington Commanders fear season-ending Achilles injury for Austin Ekeler

Veteran running back carted off in loss to Packers, rookie Croskey-Merritt set for bigger role
Shivam Dube shines as India crushes UAE in Asia Cup
11 September 12:06
Other

Shivam Dube shines as India crushes UAE in Asia Cup

All-rounder credits bowling coach Morne Morkel for tactical tweaks that led to career-best figures
Leo Rivas’ 13th-inning homer lifts Mariners over Cardinals 4-2
11 September 11:51
Other

Leo Rivas’ 13th-inning homer lifts Mariners over Cardinals 4-2

Seattle keeps pace in AL playoff race with dramatic extra-innings victory
Christian Watson signs one-year extension with Packers
10 September 14:44
Other

Christian Watson signs one-year extension with Packers

Receiver to stay in Green Bay despite ACL recovery

Most read

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude
10 September 10:04
Football

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude

Argentina tops the group, Brazil scrapes 5th, while Bolivia earns a play-off chance in dramatic final round results
Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup
10 September 11:32
Football

Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup

Former Real Madrid coach reportedly preparing to succeed Didier Deschamps as head coach
Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025
10 September 10:18
Formula 1

Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Record spectator capacity, new grandstands, and world-class shows promise the most spectacular race weekend yet
Usain Bolt believes he could have run 9.42 with modern “super-spikes”
11 September 11:11
Athletics

Usain Bolt believes he could have run 9.42 with modern “super-spikes”

The sprint legend praises advancements in shoes but remains confident his 100m world record will stand