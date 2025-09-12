Farid Gayibov meets Israeli ambassador - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received Ronen Krausz, Israel’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

The minister welcomed the ambassador, congratulated him on beginning his diplomatic mission in the country, and wished him success, Idman.biz reports.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel in the fields of youth and sports were discussed, along with the expansion of bilateral relations and the implementation of joint projects.

Idman.biz