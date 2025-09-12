12 September 2025
Washington Commanders fear season-ending Achilles injury for Austin Ekeler

The Washington Commanders suffered a major setback on Thursday night as star running back Austin Ekeler went down with a suspected torn Achilles tendon during a 27-18 defeat to the Green Bay Packers.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that the 30-year-old veteran collapsed while cutting on a route in the fourth quarter, leaving the field with trainers before being carted to the locker room. Early reports from ESPN and NFL.com indicate the Commanders fear a season-ending injury.

Ekeler, who tied for the team lead with 17 rushing yards in the game, has battled injuries throughout his career, including hand, ankle, hamstring, and multiple concussions. Rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who impressed with 82 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, is expected to take on an expanded role if Ekeler is sidelined long-term.

Over nine NFL seasons with the Chargers and Commanders, Ekeler has totaled 4,765 rushing yards, 4,288 receiving yards, and 73 combined touchdowns, cementing his reputation as one of the league’s most versatile backs.

