11 September 2025
Azerbaijani boxers advance to World Championship semifinals in Liverpool

Boxing
News
11 September 2025 09:48
44
The semifinalists of the World Boxing Championship, held in Liverpool, England, have been determined.

Following Alfonso Dominquez, Azerbaijan’s Saidjamshid Jafarov (75 kg) also advanced to the semifinals after winning his quarterfinal match, Idman.biz reports.

On his way to the semifinals, Jafarov faced Pavlo Illiushа of Ukraine. The Azerbaijani boxer claimed victory with a score of 5:0 (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 30:27, 29:28). With this win, Saidjamshid secured at least a bronze medal for himself.

In the semifinals, Jafarov will fight Uzbekistan’s Fazliddin Erkinboev. The match will take place on September 12. On the same day, Alfonso Dominquez will face Brazil’s Santos Ribeiro Filho.

Today is a rest day at the World Championship. The tournament will conclude on September 14.

