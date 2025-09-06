7 September 2025
EN

Subhan Mamedov advances in World Boxing Championship - PHOTO

Boxing
News
6 September 2025 10:29
68
The World Boxing Championship for men and women continues in Liverpool, England.

On the second day of the tournament, another Azerbaijani athlete advanced to the next round, Idman.biz reports.

Subhan Mamedov (50 kg) faced Fredelin De Los Santos (Dominican Republic) in the round of 1/16. Our boxer defeated his opponent 4:1 (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 28:29).

He will face Samet Gumus (Turkiye) in the round of 1/8. The fight is scheduled for September 9.

Another member of the national team will enter the ring on the third day of the tournament.

