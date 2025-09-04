4 September 2025
EN

Azerbaijani boxers learn their opponents at World Championship in Liverpool

Boxing
News
4 September 2025 10:30
22
With the organization of World Boxing, the draw ceremony for the first-ever World Championship among male and female boxers held in Liverpool has taken place.

Idman.biz reports that the first opponents of the Azerbaijani athletes have also been determined at the event.

On the opening day of the championship, which starts today, two of our boxers will enter the ring. Both will fight for a spot in the round of 16.

World Championship
September 4
Round of 32

Zaur Gahramanov (65 kg) – Denis Brill (Germany)

Sarkhan Aliyev (70 kg) – Carlos Flowers (USA)

September 5
Round of 16

Saidjamshid Jafarov (75 kg) – Gavin Rafferty (Ireland)

Surat Garayev (85 kg) – Lachlan Lawson (Australia)

Aynur Mikayilova (57 kg) – Gabriella Weerheim (Netherlands)

Subhan Mammadov (50 kg) – Freddy De Los Santos (Dominican Republic)

Mahammad Abdullayev (+90 kg) – Cesar Peraza La Cruz (Cuba)

September 6
Round of 16

Mahammadali Gasimzade (60 kg) – Winner of Radoslav Rosenov (Bulgaria) / Dovlet Muhanov (Turkmenistan)

September 7

Nijat Huseynov (55 kg) – Rolando Martinez Perez (Cuba)

Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg) – Winner of Amar Koci (Albania) / Meysam Gheshlaghi (Iran)

September 8
Round of 16

Alfonso Dominguez (90 kg) – Winner of Yasse Cisse (Germany) / Jonas Jazevicius (Lithuania)

329 male and 225 female boxers from 68 countries will compete at the World Championship. The competition will conclude on September 14.

