Nigerian boxer barred from World Championships over genetic test

Blessing Oraekwe, a member of Nigeria’s women’s boxing team, has been barred from competing at the World Championships in Liverpool after missing a deadline for a new genetic sex test.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that Oraekwe, set to fight in the 75kg category, described the situation as “heartbreaking” and urged World Boxing to compensate teams for wasted travel costs.

The international body mandated sex testing for women under its gender eligibility policy. However, delays at the designated lab meant results for 12 fighters from five countries, including three Nigerians, were not ready in time. French boxers faced similar exclusions, with Maelys Richol calling the news “really upsetting.”

World Boxing defended the policy, citing safety and fairness, and stressed that federations were responsible for arranging tests in advance. Acting secretary general Mike McAtee said the rule is “100% the right policy” but acknowledged improvements in support may be needed.

The controversy follows past gender eligibility disputes, including disqualifications at previous championships and legal challenges from boxers like Algeria’s Imane Khelif.

Idman.biz