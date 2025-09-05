Mike Tyson: “It will be a matchup the world never expected”

Former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion, legendary Mike Tyson, has commented on his upcoming fight with 48-year-old former world champion Floyd Mayweather across five weight divisions.

The 58-year-old Hall of Fame member emphasized that this matchup is a fight neither he nor the world ever expected, or could have imagined, Idman.biz reports.

Tyson stated that modern boxing has entered a completely new and unpredictable era: “This will be one of the most unexpected fights. I still can’t believe Floyd really wants this. It won’t go without affecting his health. But he wants it, the contract is signed, and the fight will happen.”

Tyson and Mayweather have officially signed a contract for the bout, which is expected to take place in the spring of 2026.

Idman.biz