9 September 2025
Saidjamshid Jafarov reaches quarterfinals at World boxing championship in Liverpool - PHOTO

Boxing
News
9 September 2025 10:03
44
Another Azerbaijani boxer has secured a place in the quarterfinals of the World Championship in Liverpool.

Following Alfonso Dominguez (90 kg), Saidjamshid Jafarov (75 kg) has earned this right for the national team, Idman.biz reports.

He faced Daigo Sunaga (Japan) in the round of 16. Our boxer won all three rounds and finished the bout in his favor with a 5:0 score (30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:26, 30:27).

Jafarov will face Pavlo Illiusha (Ukraine) in the quarterfinals to determine who advances.

Three more Azerbaijani boxers from the national team will compete in the round of 16.

Idman.biz

