Alfonso Dominguez wins opening bout at world boxing championship in Liverpool

Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez has started the World Championship in Liverpool with a victory.

According to Idman.biz, our team leader competing in the 90 kg category faced Yasse Cisse from Germany in the round of 16.

Our world champion gave his opponent no chance. Winning all three rounds, Dominguez secured a 5:0 victory with the scores of 29:28, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27.

He will compete in the quarterfinals on September 10.

Four more Azerbaijani boxers will enter their round of 16 fights.

Idman.biz