Oyan Nazariani: "Our wrestler lost due to a mysterious decision by the referees"

"Azerbaijani wrestler Vusal Aliyev (80 kg) lost in the final of the World Series Stage III held in Morocco due to a mysterious decision by the referees."

This was stated to Report news agency by Azerbaijan’s national beach wrestling team head coach Oyan Nazariani, Idman.biz reports.

He evaluated the results of the team members: "Two of our athletes, Vusal Aliyev (80 kg) and Ibrahim Yusubov (90 kg), participated in the World Series for seniors in Morocco. Vusal started the competition from the playoff stage and qualified for the group. He then reached the semifinals, where his opponent was a Greek wrestler. In this match, Vusal was leading 1:0 until the last seconds. Despite dominating the match, a mysterious decision by the referees at the very end made the score 1:1, and he ultimately lost. However, he secured a confident victory in the bronze medal match. Ibrahim Yusubov started in Group A. He won his first two matches but lost to an Iranian representative in the third. Currently, Ibrahim Yusubov is ranked second and Vusal Aliyev third."

The coach also spoke about upcoming plans: "The next stage of the World Series will be held in Greece. We will participate in that competition with the same athletes. The final stage will take place in October in Alexandria, Egypt. This event will also award ranking points, and the final rankings will be announced there. Additionally, our U-17 team will go to the World Championship. The tournament will feature 8 boys and 2 girls. For the first time in history, Azerbaijan will be represented by girls in beach wrestling. This will be an important test for us ahead of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games."

In the World Series held in Casablanca, Vusal Aliyev (80 kg) defeated French wrestler Hugo Quenon to win the bronze medal. Ibrahim Yusubov (90 kg) finished second in his group and could not continue in the competition.

Idman.biz