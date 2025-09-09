9 September 2025
EN

Oyan Nazariani: "Our wrestler lost due to a mysterious decision by the referees"

Wrestling
News
9 September 2025 18:05
8
Oyan Nazariani: "Our wrestler lost due to a mysterious decision by the referees"

"Azerbaijani wrestler Vusal Aliyev (80 kg) lost in the final of the World Series Stage III held in Morocco due to a mysterious decision by the referees."

This was stated to Report news agency by Azerbaijan’s national beach wrestling team head coach Oyan Nazariani, Idman.biz reports.

He evaluated the results of the team members: "Two of our athletes, Vusal Aliyev (80 kg) and Ibrahim Yusubov (90 kg), participated in the World Series for seniors in Morocco. Vusal started the competition from the playoff stage and qualified for the group. He then reached the semifinals, where his opponent was a Greek wrestler. In this match, Vusal was leading 1:0 until the last seconds. Despite dominating the match, a mysterious decision by the referees at the very end made the score 1:1, and he ultimately lost. However, he secured a confident victory in the bronze medal match. Ibrahim Yusubov started in Group A. He won his first two matches but lost to an Iranian representative in the third. Currently, Ibrahim Yusubov is ranked second and Vusal Aliyev third."

The coach also spoke about upcoming plans: "The next stage of the World Series will be held in Greece. We will participate in that competition with the same athletes. The final stage will take place in October in Alexandria, Egypt. This event will also award ranking points, and the final rankings will be announced there. Additionally, our U-17 team will go to the World Championship. The tournament will feature 8 boys and 2 girls. For the first time in history, Azerbaijan will be represented by girls in beach wrestling. This will be an important test for us ahead of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games."

In the World Series held in Casablanca, Vusal Aliyev (80 kg) defeated French wrestler Hugo Quenon to win the bronze medal. Ibrahim Yusubov (90 kg) finished second in his group and could not continue in the competition.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Khetag Goziumov: "We expect gold medals from some wrestlers at the World Championships"
14:43
Wrestling

Khetag Goziumov: "We expect gold medals from some wrestlers at the World Championships"

Head coach of Azerbaijan gave a statement
Aleksandr Tarakanov: “We hope for a strong performance at the World Championships”
13:00
Wrestling

Aleksandr Tarakanov: “We hope for a strong performance at the World Championships”

National team head coach gave a statement
Azerbaijan announces wrestlers for World Championship in Zagreb
12:45
Wrestling

Azerbaijan announces wrestlers for World Championship in Zagreb

Total of 23 athletes will compete in freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women’s wrestling from September 13–21
Azerbaijani wrestlers continue preparations in Baku ahead of World Championship - PHOTO
12:02
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestlers continue preparations in Baku ahead of World Championship - PHOTO

National teams in freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women’s wrestling conduct final training sessions before Zagreb event
Vusal Aliyev wins bronze at Beach Wrestling World Series in Morocco
8 September 11:22
Wrestling

Vusal Aliyev wins bronze at Beach Wrestling World Series in Morocco

Ibrahim Yusubov finishes second in group, while Aliyev secures podium spot after strong performance
Azerbaijani wrestlers claim 8 medals at Turkic States Universiade
8 September 11:07
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestlers claim 8 medals at Turkic States Universiade

Wrestlers achieve impressive results, topping Greco-Roman and securing second in freestyle competitions

Most read

Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:09
Football

Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO

U-21 coach Aykhan Abbasov to lead team against Ukraine in World Cup qualifier
Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:24
Football

Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO

Press invited to first 15 minutes as World Cup qualifier approaches on 9 September
Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach
11:16
Football

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today
8 September 10:31
Football

Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today

Games across four groups to kick off at 22:45 Baku time