Azerbaijani wrestlers continue preparations in Baku ahead of World Championship - PHOTO

Azerbaijani wrestlers are continuing their preparations in Baku for the World Championship, which will be held this month in Zagreb, Croatia.

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, an open training session for media representatives was held today at the training base of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Members of the national teams in freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women’s wrestling participated in the training. The athletes carried out their final preparations both physically and tactically.

The freestyle wrestlers will travel to the host city on September 11, the women on September 13, and the Greco-Roman team on September 16.

The World Championship will take place from September 13 to 21.

