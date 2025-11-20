Two Azerbaijani wrestlers reach finals at Islamic Solidarity Games

Two Azerbaijani wrestlers have advanced to the finals at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to Idman.Biz, in the women’s 62 kg category, Ruzanna Mammadova defeated Uzbekistan’s Nigina Sabirova 6–0 in the semifinals to book her place in the final.

In men’s freestyle wrestling, competing in the 57 kg division, Islam Bazarqanov advanced to the round of 16 after his opponent Tambi Roland (Cameroon) was withdrawn from the competition. In the next stages, Bazarqanov defeated Iran’s Ali Momenijoujadeh 4–2 in the quarterfinals and Afghanistan’s Said Zazai 10–0 in the semifinals, securing a place in the final.

The Islamic Solidarity Games will conclude on November 21.

Idman.Biz