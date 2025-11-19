Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced

Candidates for all major categories of the prestigious Globe Soccer Awards 2025 have been announced.

According to Idman.Biz, Globe Soccer Awards published the list of footballers, coaches, and clubs competing in various categories.

The award for the best club in the world in 2025 will see competition among Al-Ahli, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Flamengo, Inter, Liverpool, Napoli, Newcastle, Palmeiras, Paris Saint-Germain, PSV Eindhoven, Pyramids, Sporting Lisbon, and Tottenham.

For the best coach in the world, the nominees are Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Antonio Conte (Napoli), Luis Enrique (PSG), Hans-Dieter Flick (Barcelona), Eddie Howe (Newcastle), Vincent Kompany (Bayern Munich), Enzo Maresca (Chelsea), Roberto Martínez (Portugal national team), and Arne Slot (Liverpool).

Nominees for the best player in the world 2025 include Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain), Donnarumma (Manchester City), Due (Paris Saint-Germain), Djikeresh (Arsenal), Haaland (Manchester City), Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), Isak (Liverpool), Vinicius (Real Madrid), Kane (Bayern Munich), Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain), Lewandowski (Barcelona), Martinez (Inter), Mbappé (Real Madrid), McTominay (Napoli), Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Olise (Bayern Munich), Palmer (Chelsea), Pedri (Barcelona), Rafinha (Barcelona), Rice (Arsenal), Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Salah (Liverpool), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain), Wirtz (Liverpool), and Jamal (Barcelona).

It is noted that the Globe Soccer Awards is an annual ceremony recognizing the most outstanding achievements in football. Winners in various categories are determined by voting. The award ceremony will take place on December 28 in Dubai, UAE.

Idman.Biz