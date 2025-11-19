19 November 2025
Azerbaijani goalkeeper responds to criticism over language skills - PHOTO/VIDEO

19 November 2025 13:19
24
Azerbaijan national team and Qarabag goalkeeper Shahroudin Mahammadaliyev shared a post on his personal Instagram account.

According to Idman.Biz, he responded to critics who commented on his limited proficiency in the Azerbaijani language. He wrote:
“Thank God I live in Azerbaijan. I am happy to represent a winning country. Even if I don’t know the language perfectly, my heart is always with Azerbaijan.”

It is worth noting that Shahroudin Mahammadaliyev spoke to journalists after Azerbaijan’s 1:3 loss to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match. He was injured in the first half and could not continue the game. The goalkeeper is expected to be sidelined for approximately 2–3 months.

