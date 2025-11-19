Real Madrid defender Eder Militao suffers groin injury with Brazil

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao suffered a groin injury during Brazil’s latest match.

According to Idman.Biz, an initial precautionary decision was made regarding Militao’s condition following the pain experienced during the game, and the medical team will determine his availability in the coming days.

It is worth noting that Eder Militao had recently returned to the starting lineup after recovering from a major injury, and this setback is causing concern for both the Brazil national team and Real Madrid.

Idman.Biz