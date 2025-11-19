Curacao, Panama, and Haiti qualify for 2026 World Cup

Three more teams have secured their spots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

According to Idman.Biz, the qualifying teams are Curaçao, Panama, and Haiti.

The full list of confirmed participants for the 2026 World Cup now includes: USA, Canada, Mexico, Japan, New Zealand, Iran, Argentina, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Cape Verde, South Africa, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, England, Senegal, Ivory Coast, France, Croatia, Norway, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Scotland, Austria, Belgium, Curacao, Panama, and Haiti.

