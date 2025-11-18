Miсkels brothers share impressions of life and football in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

The Miсkels brothers, representing Azerbaijan, gave an interview to the Professional Football League (PFL) official website, Idman.Biz reports.

Joy-Lance Mickels of Sabah, his twin Joy-Slayd Mickels, and Leroy Mickels of Zira shared their impressions of living and playing in Azerbaijan:

“We enjoy riding scooters after 5 PM. We’ve used them to get comfortably to filming locations. We learned to drink tea from our Turkish neighbors in Germany, but the best tea is in Azerbaijan. Playing in the same league has always been our dream. Our biggest goal is for the three of us to play together in one team again.”

Idman.Biz