Today Cristiano Ronaldo to meet Donald Trump at the White House

Today, Cristiano Ronaldo will visit the White House, where he is set to meet with President Donald Trump.

Idman.Biz reports that in June, the Portuguese footballer sent Trump his signed jersey with the inscription: “To President Donald Trump, standing for peace.”

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo admitted that Trump is one of the most important people he wished to meet and talk to. The footballer noted that Donald is “one of the few who can change the world today.”

Additionally, media reports suggest a possible friendly match between the USA and Portugal. It is worth noting that the Portuguese team recently qualified for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States.

Idman.Biz