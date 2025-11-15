Japan’s Ao Tanaka causes serious injury to Ghana’s Abu Francis in friendly - VIDEO

Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka, 27, caused a severe injury to Toulouse player Abu Francis during a friendly match between Japan and Ghana, which ended in a 2–0 victory for Japan.

Idman.Biz reports that the unfortunate incident occurred in the 51st minute, when Tanaka prepared to strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Abu Francis attempted to step in from behind to block the shot, but the Ghanaian midfielder was hit hard by Tanaka’s foot, resulting in a broken right leg.

Ghana’s players immediately signaled for medical assistance, and Francis was carried off the pitch on a stretcher. Early assessments suggest that his recovery may take a long time.

Right after Francis was substituted, Tanaka went to Ghana’s technical area to personally apologize to head coach Otto Addo for the unfortunate collision.

Idman.Biz