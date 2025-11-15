High demand expected for Azerbaijan vs France World Cup qualifier

Interest is soaring for Azerbaijan’s upcoming match against France in the final round of 2026 World Cup qualifying.

Idman.Biz, citing futbolinfo.az, reports that more than 26,000 tickets had been sold as of last night.

The Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium has a capacity of around 33,000, and with approximately one day remaining before the match, it is expected that all tickets will be sold. The figure above only accounts for purchased tickets; additional tickets have been distributed by AFFA to fan clubs and others, so the stands are likely to be completely full.

The unprecedented attention is largely due to the star players of the French national team visiting Azerbaijan for the first time. By comparison, Azerbaijan’s previous match against Iceland at the 11,000-seat 8th Kilometer Stadium was only half full.

The match kicks off tomorrow at 21:00, with ticket prices ranging from 5 to 200 AZN.

