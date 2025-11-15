Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has come under fire following his red card in the recent match against Ireland.

Idman.Biz reports that the incident sparked widespread criticism, including a sharp editorial in the Portuguese sports newspaper A Bola titled "Ronaldo should be ashamed."

The newspaper condemned Ronaldo for his behavior on the field, describing it as "shameful." A Bola highlighted several points of concern, including his alleged deliberate provocation of opponents and the crowd prior to the match, as well as his sarcastic gestures following his dismissal.

The editorial also criticized Ronaldo’s conduct off the pitch, reporting that he left the national team camp before the completion of the qualification period.

The Portuguese media’s strong reaction underscores the high expectations placed on Ronaldo as one of the country’s leading football figures. Fans and pundits alike are now debating the impact of his actions on the team and his legacy in international football.

No official statement has yet been released by Ronaldo or the Portuguese Football Federation regarding the criticisms.

Idman.Biz