Deschamps expresses pride as France qualifies for 2026 World Cup

France national team head coach Didier Deschamps shared his emotions after the team secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Idman.Biz reports.

“For many, it’s logical and normal that France qualified, but we shouldn’t treat it as routine — we don’t. I’m not the most emotional person, I admit that, but moments like these should be appreciated. And we will be there, especially since I didn’t have the chance to see America when I was a player, so of course, I feel a great sense of pride,” Deschamps told RMC.

France finished first in Group D and earned an early ticket to the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico next summer.

It is noted that the Azerbaijan vs France match will take place on November 16 at 21:00 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

