France’s Nkunku celebrates 28th birthday in Baku - VIDEO

France national team player Christopher Nkunku celebrated his 28th birthday in Baku.

Idman.Biz reports that the French Football Federation shared the news on their Instagram page, writing: “Nkunku is 28 in Azerbaijan! Who else has celebrated a birthday in Baku?”

The French squad arrived in Baku yesterday ahead of their final round World Cup 2026 qualifier against Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan vs France match will take place on November 16 at 21:00 at the Tofiq Bəhramov Republican Stadium. In the previous encounter on October 10 in Paris, Azerbaijan lost 3–0 to France.

Idman.Biz