Winger Marcus Rashford, currently on loan at Barcelona, will part ways with Manchester United at the end of the season.

Idman.Biz, citing insider Fabrizio Romano, reports that the Catalan club secured the English forward on a loan deal with an option to buy for €30 million until the end of the current season.

Although the 28-year-old has adapted well to his new environment, Manchester United has not yet made a final decision regarding his future.

It remains unclear which club Rashford will continue with next season, as Barcelona has not activated the purchase clause.

This season, Rashford has played 16 matches for the Catalan side, scoring six goals and providing nine assists.

Idman.Biz