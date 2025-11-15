Azerbaijan U19 team to play second match in Euro qualifiers today

Today, Azerbaijan’s U19 national team will play its second match in the European Championship qualifying round.

As Idman.Biz reports, the team, which is part of Group 13, will face Northern Ireland.

The match will take place at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’ Qali, Malta, and will kick off at 17:30 Baku time. The game will be officiated by Kazakh referee Sayat Karabayev.

It should be noted that the team coached by Elkhan Abdullayev suffered a heavy defeat in its first qualifying match, losing 1–6 to the Czech Republic.

