Qarabag rewards players after strong Champions League performances

Successful results in the Champions League (CL) group stage have encouraged Qarabağ’s management.

Idman.Biz, citing sportinfo.az, reports that the team’s confident performances motivated the club’s leadership to increase the prize fund.

After a 2–2 draw against Chelsea in the fourth round, each player involved in securing the point earned $90,000. Those who came on later received half that amount, while substitutes on the bench received 25–30% of the figure.

This season, Qarabağ also rewarded players over 100,000 AZN for their victory over Benfica and more than 70,000 AZN for the win against Copenhagen.

After the first four rounds, the Azerbaijani champions have collected seven points and sit 15th in the overall group standings.

