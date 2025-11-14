WATCH: Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena face off ahead of UFC 322

34-year-old former UFC lightweight (up to 70 kg) champion Islam Makhachev and UFC welterweight champion, Australian Jack Della Maddalena, held their second staredown ahead of their fight at UFC 322.

According to Idman.Biz, the UFC welterweight title fight will take place on the night of November 16 in New York.

Makhachev has the chance to become the first Russian fighter to win a championship belt in two weight categories.

So far, Islam Makhachev has competed in 28 MMA fights, winning 27 of them—five by knockout—and has one loss. Della Maddalena’s record includes 18 wins and two losses.

Idman.Biz