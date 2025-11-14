16 November 2025
Netflix to document Dana White’s high-stakes Vegas gambling adventures

MMA
News
14 November 2025 17:05
80
A documentary is being produced about UFC president Dana White’s multimillion-dollar bets and “legendary sessions” in Las Vegas casinos.

Idman.Biz reports, citing The Hollywood Reporter, that Netflix is working on the non-fiction project.

Sources say that filming has already begun, with cameras following Dana White through casinos, capturing his “wild adventures” at blackjack and baccarat tables—from multimillion-dollar losses to equally huge comebacks.

The 56-year-old Dana White has been a fixture at Las Vegas gambling tables for many years, with countless stories about his game nights.

In 2024, he reportedly lost $3 million in a single night but later regained $2.6 million at Caesars Palace. On another occasion, he turned a $1.2 million loss at Bellagio into a $700,000 profit.

Ironically, the Netflix announcement comes at the peak of an FBI investigation into suspicious UFC fights. The probe is linked to Dulgarian’s unexpected loss at UFC Vegas 110 and multiple large bets placed on that defeat.

