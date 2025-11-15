France’s Konate targets victory against Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier

France national team player Ibrahima Konate stated ahead of tomorrow’s 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Azerbaijan that the team’s goal is to secure a win.

Idman.Biz reports that Konate said during a pre-match press conference that they will try to enjoy the game:

“I don’t know if I will be captain. The match may be challenging, but we will try to enjoy it. Our goal is to win and improve our statistics. In the first game, the Azerbaijan team surprised us. Perhaps you will criticize me for saying this, but no matter what happens tomorrow, we have already secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals. We aren’t focusing on future matches; we are living in the moment. Azerbaijan showed its quality in the annual match.”

The Azerbaijan vs France match will take place on November 16 at 21:00 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

Leyla Eminova

Idman.Biz