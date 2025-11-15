France coach Deschamps pledges full effort ahead of Azerbaijan clash

France national team head coach Didier Deschamps stated ahead of tomorrow’s 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Azerbaijan that his squad will give their all to secure a win.

Idman.Biz reports that Deschamps assessed his team’s situation, saying:

“We have already secured our place in the 2026 World Cup finals. Apart from Mbappe, we have other absences as well. Nevertheless, tomorrow, as the France national team, we will mobilize all our resources because our goal is to win every match.”

The Azerbaijan vs France match will take place on November 16 at 21:00 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

Leyla Eminova

Idman.Biz