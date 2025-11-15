20 November 2025
Mauro Icardi gifts Galatasaray jersey on Argentine TV show - VIDEO

15 November 2025 17:30
Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi presented the host of an Argentine TV show with a Galatasaray jersey.

Idman.Biz, citing foreign media, reports that the talk show also featured famous Argentine model and actress China Suarez.

For additional context, Galatasaray has begun negotiations with Icardi regarding a contract extension. The Istanbul club is keen to retain the 32-year-old striker, whose current contract runs until 2026. This season, Icardi has played 15 matches across all competitions and scored six goals.

