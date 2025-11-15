Wayne Rooney recreates iconic 2011 goal on British TV - VIDEO

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has recreated his famous goal that thrilled millions of football fans in 2011, during a British television show.

Idman.Biz reports that Rooney demonstrated the legendary strike, which has become a cult moment in Premier League history, many years after it was originally scored.

The original goal was scored against Manchester City in a match that ended with a 2–1 victory for the Red Devils.

By reenacting this spectacular moment live, Rooney evoked nostalgia among viewers and reminded new generations of one of the most iconic goals in Premier League history.

Idman.Biz