Key matches take place in 2026 World Cup European qualifiers

Today, the ninth round of the European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will continue.

Idman.Biz reports that a total of ten matches will be played across Groups B, C, E, H, and J.

Turkiye will face Bulgaria at home, while Spain will travel to take on Georgia. Belgium will play away against Kazakhstan, and Sweden will meet Switzerland.

2026 World Cup

European qualifiers

November 15

Group B

23:45 – Switzerland vs Sweden

23:45 – Slovenia vs Kosovo

Standings: Switzerland – 10, Kosovo – 7, Slovenia – 3, Sweden – 1

Group C

23:45 – Denmark vs Belarus

23:45 – Greece vs Scotland

Standings: Denmark – 10, Scotland – 10, Greece – 3, Belarus – 0

Group E

21:00 – Turkiye vs Bulgaria

21:00 – Georgia vs Spain

Standings: Spain – 12, Turkiye – 9, Georgia – 3, Bulgaria – 0

Group H

21:00 – Cyprus vs Austria

23:45 – Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania

Standings: Austria – 15, Bosnia and Herzegovina – 13, Romania – 10, Cyprus – 8, San Marino – 0

Group J

18:00 – Kazakhstan vs Belgium

21:00 – Liechtenstein vs Wales

Standings: Belgium – 14, North Macedonia – 13, Wales – 10, Kazakhstan – 7, Liechtenstein – 0

