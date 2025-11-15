Key matches take place in 2026 World Cup European qualifiers

Today, the ninth round of the European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will continue.
Idman.Biz reports that a total of ten matches will be played across Groups B, C, E, H, and J.
Turkiye will face Bulgaria at home, while Spain will travel to take on Georgia. Belgium will play away against Kazakhstan, and Sweden will meet Switzerland.
2026 World Cup
European qualifiers
November 15
Group B
23:45 – Switzerland vs Sweden
23:45 – Slovenia vs Kosovo
Standings: Switzerland – 10, Kosovo – 7, Slovenia – 3, Sweden – 1
Group C
23:45 – Denmark vs Belarus
23:45 – Greece vs Scotland
Standings: Denmark – 10, Scotland – 10, Greece – 3, Belarus – 0
Group E
21:00 – Turkiye vs Bulgaria
21:00 – Georgia vs Spain
Standings: Spain – 12, Turkiye – 9, Georgia – 3, Bulgaria – 0
Group H
21:00 – Cyprus vs Austria
23:45 – Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania
Standings: Austria – 15, Bosnia and Herzegovina – 13, Romania – 10, Cyprus – 8, San Marino – 0
Group J
18:00 – Kazakhstan vs Belgium
21:00 – Liechtenstein vs Wales
Standings: Belgium – 14, North Macedonia – 13, Wales – 10, Kazakhstan – 7, Liechtenstein – 0