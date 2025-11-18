Karim Benzema leaves door open for Real Madrid return

French forward Karim Benzema has not ruled out the possibility of returning to Real Madrid in the future.

Idman.Biz reports that he shared his thoughts in an interview with AS.

“Could I return to Real? If Florentino (Real’s president) is still there, it could happen. I could never say ‘no’ to Perez,” Benzema said.

The star also expressed his deep feelings for the club:

“I am a Real fan. I feel it in my soul. Madrid is still my city. Let’s wait and see what happens,” the 37-year-old forward added.

For context, Karim Benzema is currently playing for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad, with his contract set to expire in June 2026.

Idman.Biz