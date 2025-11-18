18 November 2025
Nigeria misses out on World Cup again, fans spot strange pattern

Football
News
As in 1978, 1986, and 2022, Nigeria will again miss the World Cup.

Idman.Biz reports that on social media, fans are discussing an interesting trend.

They point out that the years Argentina won the World Cup were precisely 1978, 1986, and 2022.

Interestingly, this coincidence has repeated for the 2026 World Cup as well. Nigeria lost in the playoff round, losing their chance to qualify for the tournament.

As fans jokingly put it, “If Argentina wins the championship for the second consecutive time, you already know who to thank.”

