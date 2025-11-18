Barcelona midfielder Pedri sparks romance rumors - VIDEO

Barcelona’s 22-year-old midfielder Pedri has reportedly entered a new chapter in his personal life.

Idman.Biz, citing Spanish media, reports that Pedri has become the center of romance speculation. Reports suggest that he is currently in a relationship with Alejandra Dorta.

Sources indicate that Dorta, 28, is a model and social media influencer. Pedri is said to be among the followers who have liked her Instagram posts.

It is claimed that their relationship began in the summer of 2025, and the couple is currently spending time together on the island of Tenerife.

