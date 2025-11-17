Brazilian football stunned by unusual “family swap” between Militao and Pereyra

A sensational event worthy of a soap opera has occurred in Brazilian football.

Idman.Biz reports that Real Madrid defender Eder Militao and Flamengo player Leo Pereira have married each other’s former spouses. This “family swap” has sparked widespread discussion in Brazil.

According to reports, Leo Pereira recently married model and blogger Karolina Lima, who was previously in a relationship with Militao and has a daughter, Sesiliya, with him. Meanwhile, Eder Militao married Pereira’s ex-wife, Tayna Castro, who is the mother of Elena and Matteo.

As a result, Pereira became the stepfather of Militao’s daughter, while Militao became the stepfather of Pereira’s children. Fans jokingly note on social media that the two defenders are now “connected” not only on the pitch but also in family matters.

Idman.Biz