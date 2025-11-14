WATCH: Toni Kroos reveals his all-time dream XI

Former Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has revealed his ultimate all-time XI, blending legendary defenders, midfield maestros, and attacking icons.

Idman.Biz reports that in goal, Kroos went with Manuel Neuer, while the centre-back pairing features Sergio Ramos alongside Paolo Maldini. For the full-back positions, he chose Marcelo on the left and ultimately Philipp Lahm on the right, citing a mix of personal preference and playing style over Dani Alves.

The midfield trio is composed of Luka Modric, Zinedine Zidane, and Lionel Messi, with Kroos insisting that Messi "has to be in there" as the playmaker.

Up front, Kroos selected Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, and added a classic number nine in Ronaldo Nazario, completing a star-studded attack.

When asked who would coach this dream team, Kroos immediately chose Carlo Ancelotti, praising his ability to manage a squad full of superstars. And if the Champions League final went to penalties? Kroos said Cristiano Ronaldo would step up.

