17 November 2025
EN

Bayern Munich set to extend contract of 17-year-old wunderkind Lennart Karl

Football
News
17 November 2025 10:49
21
Bayern Munich intends to renew the contract of 17-year-old wunderkind Lennart Karl, Idman.Biz reports, citing insider Fabrizio Romano.

Head coach Vincent Kompany has been giving the young talent frequent opportunities this season. Karl has already made his mark in the first team with two goals and one assist.

It is noted that to keep the promising attacking midfielder—who has attracted attention from foreign clubs—Bayern is prepared to offer him more favorable terms.

According to Transfermarkt, Lennart Karl’s market value is €22 million. The player will turn 18 in February 2026.

Idman.Biz

