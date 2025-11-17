WATCH: Turkish commentator praises Qarabag’s European success

Turkish football commentator Mujdat Muratoglu has evaluated Qarabag’s achievements in Europe.

According to Idman.Biz, he stated that the Agdam club makes not only Azerbaijan but also Turkiye proud.

Muratoglu particularly emphasized the role of head coach Gurban Gurbanov, noting that he is the key figure behind the team’s rise. The commentator added that Gurbanov’s management style, the character he instills in the squad, and his long-term football philosophy are among the main reasons for Qarabag’s current successes.

