32 national teams confirmed for 2026 World Cup

It has been officially confirmed that 32 national teams will participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

According to Idman.Biz, alongside the host nations, the confirmed teams include Japan, New Zealand, Iran, Argentina, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Cape Verde, South Africa, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, England, France, Croatia, Norway, and Portugal.

The 2026 World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19 and will feature a total of 48 teams.

Idman.Biz