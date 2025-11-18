19 November 2025
PSG issues detailed statement on legal dispute with Kylian Mbappe

Football
News
18 November 2025 13:19
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has released a comprehensive statement regarding the ongoing financial and legal dispute with Kylian Mbappe, claiming the player has caused serious harm to the club, Idman.Biz reports.

PSG stated that Mbappe has “seriously breached legally binding contractual obligations and basic principles of good faith,” resulting in significant losses for the club. The club emphasized that it has spent over a year attempting to reach an amicable resolution, as advised by various bodies, but Mbappe “attacked the club at every opportunity.”

Key claims by PSG include:

  1. Mbappe concealed his decision not to renew his contract for 11 months (July 2022 – June 2023), preventing PSG from pursuing potential transfers.
  2. In August 2023, Mbappe later rejected a previously agreed arrangement that would have reduced his salary if he left as a free agent, designed to protect the club’s financial stability.
  3. PSG asserts that the player caused substantial financial harm and acted indifferently toward the club’s economic situation, abusing the trust placed in him. The club also cited Mbappe’s January 3, 2024 statement claiming “both sides protected,” contrasting with his later actions.

PSG dismissed Mbappe’s claim to classify his contract as permanent, noting that player contracts in France and Europe are governed by specific laws. The club also refuted allegations that Mbappe was pressured, highlighting that he participated in 94% of official matches in the 2023/24 season and all decisions were made by the Champions League-winning coach under professional football regulations.

PSG concluded that the issue concerns good faith, integrity, loyalty to values, and respect for PSG supporters, and that the club will rigorously defend its rights. Mbappe is reportedly seeking substantial compensation from the club.

